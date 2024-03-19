Perth To Host Next Season's Border-Gavaskar Trophy Opener: Report

Perth is expected to host the opening game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy next year
(Photo: BCCI)
Perth will host the opening match of the next season's highly-anticipated five-match Border-Gavaskar Test series between Australia and India, said a report.
With this Brisbane once again missed out to be a venue for the opening Test of the Australia home summer.
However, Cricket Australia is yet to finalize the schedule of the Test series and the final announcement is not expected until the end of the month, the report added.
Australia has never lost a Test match at Perth including a 164-run victory over the West Indies in 2022 and a 360-run triumph over Pakistan in 2024. Australia also defeated India back in 2018 in the second Test match by 146 series before losing the four-match series 1-2.
During their most recent tour of Australia in 2021, India recovered from a disastrous start in Adelaide, where they were bowled out for a record-low 36 runs, which resulted in an eight-wicket thumping.
India leveled the series one-all at Melbourne before fighting to save the Sydney Test and then sealed the historic three-wicket win in Brisbane clinching the series 2-1.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)