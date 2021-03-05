Pant & Sundar Defy English Bowlers, India Lead by 89 at Stumps

Virat Kohli out on a duck, Rohit Sharma on 49 and Cheteshwar Pujara on 17 and India were 153/6 at Tea on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England.
But by Stumps, the team had not only eliminated England’s lead but also built their own as the score read 294/7. Rishabh Pant’s century and Washington Sundar’s half century in their 113-run stand is what helped the hosts end the day with an 89 run lead.
England had made 205 in first innings.
India started the day at 24/1 having bowled England out for 205 on Day 1. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were the overnight batters and the two added 40 runs to the team’s tally before Jack Leach dismissed Pujara, for the fourth time in this series. The India number three had made 17 off the 66 balls he faced before being given out lbw.
Ben Stokes picked the big wicket of Virat Kohli, dismissing him for a duck. The ball rose on Kohli who ended up edging it to the wicketkeeper and India were 41/3 at the fall of his wicket.
Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane hit four boundaries during his 45-ball stay at the crease before being caught by Stokes off James Anderson on 27. His wicket also got the umpires to call Lunch, with India at 80/4.
The second session started with Rishabh Pant joining Rohit Sharma at the crease and the two added 41 runs together before Ben Stokes picked the all-important wicket of Rohit Sharma who was looking set at the crease, having scored 49. Stokes appealed for an lbw and while the umpire agreed, Rohit took a review. Replays showed the delivery had jagged in to beat Sharma's inside edge after which impact was shown as umpire's call. Rohit out, 1 run short of his 13th Test half century.
Ashwin added 13 before being dismissed late in the session by Jack Leach and that is when India’s biggest partnership of the innings started.
Washington Sundar joined Rishabh Pant and then India’s sixth wicket partnership held fort as they went onto not only eliminate England’s lead but also turn the tables and get the home team in the positive.
Pant smashed 13 boundaries and 2 sixes during his innings before James Anderson struck and dismissed him on 101.
Washington Sundar though completed his half century two overs after Pant’s dismissal even as India’s lead crossed the 60-run mark.
Among the English bowlers, even Stokes wasn't spared. They played just three specialist bowlers in James Anderson, Jack Leach and Dom Bess as well as all-rounder Stokes. Out of desperation, skipper Joe Root too was forced to bowl 14 overs, conceding 46 runs.
