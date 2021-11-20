Pakistani Pacer Hasan Ali Reprimanded For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

The incident occurred in the 17th over of Bangladesh's innings, when the Pakistan pace bowler gave an inappropriate send-off to batter Nurul Hasan after dismissing him caught behind the wicket.



The Bangladesh team has also been fined 20 per cent of its match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the match as they were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.



In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.