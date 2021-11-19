Serena, Osaka, Novak Speak Out as Tennis Fraternity Asks 'Where is Peng Shuai?'

Peng Shuai, 35, a two-time former Grand Slam doubles champion, has vanished from the public eye since she accused former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, 75, of coercing her into sex at his home in a since-deleted social media post on November 2.

Since then, Chinese censors have been diligently scrubbing her name and even the vaguest references to her allegations from the internet.

However, the silencing campaign has failed to work outside of China. Over the past few days, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and some of its biggest stars, both past, and present, have spoken out in solidarity with Peng, demanding to know her whereabouts.

Concerns have only grown after the Chinese state media on Wednesday released the screenshot of an email, purportedly from Peng and sent to the WTA, walking back her allegations and claiming "everything is fine."

In an interview with CNN, WTA chief Steve Simon described the email as a "staged statement of some type".

He also declared that the association is "at a crossroads" with China, threatening to pull business out of the country if Peng's safety is not guaranteed and her allegations not properly investigated.