Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4: When & Where To Watch PAK vs BAN Live

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 203 live streaming
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4 match Live Streaming: As we all know Pakistan is hosting this year's Asia Cup 2023 matches and host Pakistan will be playing the first match of the Super 4s stage of the Asia Cup against Bangladesh today, on Wednesday, 6 September 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Pakistan holds the top position in Group A which also has India and Nepal. Pakistan will be facing Bangladesh, the second in Group B. Fans are quite excited about this since it is the first ODI meeting since the 2019 World Cup. Let's have a look at the date, time, venue, and live-streaming details of the Pakistan vs. Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match.
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf (Playing XI Announced)
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud
The Pakistan vs. Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4 match will be played on September 6, Wednesday. The Asia Cup Super 4 match will begin at 3 PM IST and the toss will take place at 2.30 PM.
The Pakistan vs. Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4 match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4 match telecasted on Star Sports Network in India. All the matches of the Asia Cup will be livestreamed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.
