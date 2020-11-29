Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Faces Sexual Abuse Allegation

The woman alleged at a press conference that Azam had proposed to her in 2010 and they had eveb eloped in 2011.

Pakistan national cricket team captain Babar Azam has been accused of sexually abusing a woman, who alleged in a press conference that the cricketer had been exploiting her for ten years under the pretext of marriage.

The woman, who claimed to be Babar's schoolmate, alleged that Babar promised marriage in 2010 but went back on his words after he rose to fame as a cricketer. The video of the woman addressing a press conference was shared by Pakistan-based journalist Saj Sadiq on Saturday, 28 November.

“He promised to marry me, he got me pregnant, he beat me up, he threatened me and he used me,” the woman was quoted as saying.