Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Faces Sexual Abuse Allegation

Pakistan national cricket team captain Babar Azam has been accused of sexually abusing a woman, who alleged in a press conference that the cricketer had been exploiting her for ten years under the pretext of marriage.
The woman, who claimed to be Babar's schoolmate, alleged that Babar promised marriage in 2010 but went back on his words after he rose to fame as a cricketer. The video of the woman addressing a press conference was shared by Pakistan-based journalist Saj Sadiq on Saturday, 28 November.
“He promised to marry me, he got me pregnant, he beat me up, he threatened me and he used me,” the woman was quoted as saying.
She alleged that Azam had proposed marriage in 2010 which she accepted. “He, in fact, proposed to me after coming to my house. As time progressed, our understanding got better. We had planned to get married and informed our families too but they refused,” she added.
She further claimed that they had decided upon a court marriage and had even eloped in 2011. “In 2011, Babar and I eloped and having promised me of marriage, kept me at rented places. During that time, I kept asking him to get married but he said ‘we are not in a position to. With time, we will get married,” the woman said at the press conference.
Many on social media have reacted to the allegations and defended the cricketer, stating that Azam was 16 years old in 2010. Hence too young for marriage.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Babar Azam are yet to respond to the claims. Azam and the rest of the Pakistan team are currently in New Zealand, undergoing a 14-day quarantine period in Christchurch.
Published: undefined