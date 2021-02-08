Hasan Ali Stars as Pakistan Sweep Test Series Against South Africa

For South Africa, Aiden Markram struck a valiant century, his first on foreign soil, but it was not enough as South Africa suffered their first Test series defeat to Pakistan since 2003.

Markram scored 108 (243 balls, 13 fours, 3 sixes), although he didn't find much support from other Proteas batsman. Only Temba Bavuma (61 off 125 balls, 6 fours) offered any real backing as Mark Boucher's side slipped from their promising position of 127/1 on Day 4 to another defeat. South Africa had lost the first Test by seven wickets in Karachi.

Things could have gone much better had they not lost the overnight batsman Rassie van der Dussen so early in the day for 48. The South Africa No. 3 batsman was cleaned up on the third ball of the day by Ali to end a battling 94-run stand.

The visitors were dealt another blow when former captain Faf du Plessis lasted only 13 deliveries before he was sent back to the pavilion by the same bowler, trapped leg before wicket for five.

The Proteas suddenly found themselves under pressure on 135/3.

Markram and Bavuma got together for a 106-run fourth-wicket vigil that took the home side to within 129 runs of victory.