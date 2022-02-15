Paine Returns From 'Indefinite Break', This Time In Coaching Capacity: Report

Within days of quitting Test captaincy, Paine also took an "indefinite break" from cricket and also reportedly left Hobart when the fifth and final Ashes Test was being played there.



"Former Test captain Tim Paine has made his first steps back into cricket, returning to the Tasmanian Tigers group in a coaching capacity... he is still no closer to a playing return as he continues to spend time with his family," the report said.



Tasmania interim head coach, Ali de Winter, has also reportedly confirmed that Paine "was helping out around the group".



"It's been a nice little distraction for him, I guess, to spend some time with us," de Winter said on Tuesday. "He's been great with our young players stepping in (but) where he stands with his playing of cricket, I don't think he's really thought that far ahead.

