Pacer Prasidh Krishna Recovers, Will Join India Team on 23 May

Krishna, who represents Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was one of four KKR players to test positive during the IPL that was postponed following breach of bio-bubble that saw four teams get affected by the virus.

The pace bowler is supposed to travel to England as one of the four standby cricketers along with fellow pacers Avesh Khan and Arzan Nagwaswalla, and batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Apart from Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier and New Zealander Tim Seifert were the other KKR players to test positive.