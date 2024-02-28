Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders in WPL 2024: Updated List After UP Warriorz Win

The second season of Women's Premier League began on Friday, 23 February 2024, and will run until 17 March 2024. Today, on 28 February at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the Mumbai Indians squared off against UP Warriorz, and the game was won by UP Warriorz by 7 wickets.



A player who scores the most runs in a single WPL edition is given the Orange Cap. Right now, Harmanpreet Kaur is wearing the Orange Cap and leading the standings table of top run scorers.

A player who takes the most wickets in a single WPL edition is given the Purple Cap. Amelia Kerr is the current Purple Cap holder and top wicket scorer on the charts.

Let us check out the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in WPL 2024 after today's match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz.