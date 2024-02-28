Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders in WPL 2024: Updated List After UP Warriorz Win

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders in WPL 2024: Updated List After UP Warriorz Win

Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders in WPL 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr leading the charts.
Saima Andrabi
Cricket
Updated:

Orange Cap, Purple Cap WPL 2024: Check full list here.

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Orange Cap, Purple Cap WPL 2024: Check full list here.</p></div>
The second season of  Women's Premier League began on Friday, 23 February 2024, and will run until 17 March 2024. Today, on 28 February at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the Mumbai Indians squared off against UP Warriorz, and the game was won by UP Warriorz by 7 wickets.

A player who scores the most runs in a single WPL edition is given the Orange Cap. Right now, Harmanpreet Kaur is wearing the Orange Cap and leading the standings table of top run scorers.

A player who takes the most wickets in a single WPL edition is given the Purple Cap. Amelia Kerr is the current Purple Cap holder and top wicket scorer on the charts.

Let us check out the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in WPL 2024 after today's match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz.

Orange Cap Holders in WPL 2024

Following is the latest and updated list of Orange Cap holders in Women's Premier League.

Harmanpreet Kaur (MI): 101 runs (2 matches)

Yastika Bhatia (MI): 89 runs (3 matches)

Sabbhineni Meghana (RCB): 89 runs (2 matches)

Meg Lanning (DC): 82 runs (2 matches)

Shweta Sehrawat (UPW): 76 runs (2 matches)

Purple Cap Holders in WPL 2024

Following is the latest and updated list of Purple Cap holders in Women's Premier League.

Amelia Kerr (MI): 6 wickets (3 matches)

Asha Shobana (RCB): 5 wickets (2 matches)

Marizanne Kapp (DC): 4 wickets (2 matches)

Shabnim Ismail (MI): 4 wickets (2 matches)

Radha Yadav (DC): 4 wickets (2 matches)

Published: 28 Feb 2024,10:53 PM IST

