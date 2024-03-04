Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders in WPL 2024: Updated Names After UPW vs RCB Match

The Women's Premier League 2024 officially began on 23 February, as per schedule. The latest match was between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, 4 March. The WPL points table 2024 is also updated after the latest match. The second season of the WPL is going on in full swing. Fans are excited to know the orange cap holders and the purple cap holders for this season. We have the important details for interested readers.

In the UPW vs RCB WPL 2024 match today, Monday, RCB won by 23 runs against UP Warriorz. You can take a look at the list of orange cap holders and purple cap holders in the Women's Premier League to stay informed. One should note that the ongoing tournament is being held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, as per the official details on the schedule.