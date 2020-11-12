Only Mumbai Indians Can Think of Trade for Rashid Khan: Tom Moody

According to Moody, no other team in the IPL would have the "gumption or bravado" to ask for a deal for Rashid Khan.

The IPL’s most decorated side, Mumbai Indians had asked Sunrisers Hyderabad for a trade deal for Rashid Khan two years ago, said Tom Moody, who had been SRH head coach till 2019. Former England coach Trevor Bayliss took charge in 2020. SRH finished the season with defeat to Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2. According to Tom Moody, no other team in the IPL would have the “gumption or bravado” to ask for a deal for Rashid Khan.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo video, Moody said, “I remember Mumbai Indians, it may have been 2-years ago, requesting a trade for Rashid Khan. I mean come on! No other franchise had the gumption or bravado to be able to knock on the door and say look we’d like to get a trade for Rashid Khan – that’s like okay, I’m sure you do so, does the rest of the world.” Rashid Khan, the No.1 T20I player in the ICC rankings, has been one of SRH’s crucial cogs over recent years. Once again he played in an important role in their season as he took 20 wickets from 16 matches at an extraordinary economy rate of 5.70. Moody said only Mumbai Indians would think of requesting a trade for a player of Rashid’s caliber, but also added that it is this approach which has allowed MI to build a championship-winning unit.