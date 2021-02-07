On This Day: Kumble Registered ‘Perfect 10’ Against Pak in 1999

The leg-spinner kept on taking wickets at regular intervals and it was in the 61st over that he entered history books by dismissing Wasim Akram.

He finished with exceptional figures of 10/74 from 26.3 overs and helped India register a famous win by 212 runs.

On Sunday, BCCI posted the video of all the wickets which Kumble had taken in that historic match on their Twitter handle and wrote: "#OnThisDay in 1999, #TeamIndia spin legend Anil Kumble became the first Indian bowler and second overall to scalp all the 10 wickets in a Test innings. Watch that fantastic bowling display."

Kumble, after representing India in 132 Tests and scalping 619 wickets, announced his retirement from international cricket in 2008.

The 50-year-old is third in the list of leading wicket takers in Test cricket behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia's Shane Warne (708).