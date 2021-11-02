‘God Decides Your Destiny’: Yuvraj Singh Hints at a Return to the Pitch

File image: Yuvraj Singh
One of India’s best batters and an absolute joy to watch in full flight, Yuvraj Singh has announced that he plans to return to the pitch next year.
In June, 2019 Yuvraj had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He is 39 years old.
Yuvraj took to Instagram to announce that he will be back playing cricket in February 2022. He wrote, “God decides your destiny !!On public demand il be back on the pitch hopefully in February ! Ain’t nothing like this feeling ! Thank you for your love and wishes mean a lot to me ! Keep supporting India, it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times”.
Yuvraj won the Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup where he was at his best with both the bat and ball. Yuvraj scored 362 runs at an average of 90.50 and claimed 15 wickets too. Yuvraj played the best cricket of his life in 2011 World Cup but he was diagnosed with cancer few days after the conclusion of 2011 World Cup.
Yuvraj is also well remembered for hammering Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over in the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa. India had won the tournament under the leadership of MS Dhoni.
After retirement, the southpaw played franchise cricket around the globe representing Toronto Nationals in the GT20 League and the Maratha Arabians in Abu Dhabi T10. Yuvraj was last seen on the field in March 2021 during the Road Safety Series.
Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is during his storied career. He scored 11,778 runs across formats and took 148 wickets as well.
It is still unclear as to what tournaments he is aiming to play. In his social media post, he urged the fans to keep supporting the Indian team which is struggling at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE after losing both their opening matches against Pakistan and New Zealand.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)