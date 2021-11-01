Virat Kohli Has To Open or Else India’s T20 Team's Moving in the Wrong Direction

Rohit and Virat Need to Open

Sharma and Kohli are India’s two best batsmen and they have to open the batting together in this format. If they don’t get the maximum number of balls in a T20 match, we are wasting their abilities. Their game is to bat the maximum number of overs because unlike Kishan, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav, they are not natural big hitters. The heavy lifting has to be left to the younger lot. If the skipper and his vice-captain don't open, then it's tough to even see them find a place in the format for India.

They may continue to feature for their respective IPL franchises, but if they don’t open, at least Kohli does not find a place in the format. Even in the first game against Pakistan, he scored a perfect half-century, but it was perfect for the ODI format, not for the T20 format. There were far too many dot balls and there was more of the same on Sunday night, when he struggled to get going against New Zealand.

There is some quibble about the fact that the Indian think-tank tried to do something different with the batting order. But, this format is not meant for those who look at it as some kind of comfort zone. This format is for those who are willing to try out new things. And at least on that count you need to hand it to the Indian think-tank.

But now they need to head back to the drawing board. The only way to approach this T20 World Cup is to make Virat open and that should have been the thought since the start.

Junk the idea that he is a great number three batsman because well, he is, but only in the ODI format. He is an even greater batsman in the number four slot, in Test match cricket. In T20 cricket he has to open. He had made all the right noises in March 2021 against England but then, as it often happens, lack of understanding of the format and conservative approach forced Kohli to go back to the number three slot.