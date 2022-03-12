ODI WC: Mandhana, Harmanpreet & Bowlers Star as India Win by 155 Runs Against WI

Batting first, India started off with a 49-run opening stand, Yastika Bhatia added 31 off 21 deliveries before Shakera Salman dismissed her, caught and bowled. Captain Mithali Raj followed suit soon after for 5, off Hayley Matthews in the 10th over.

Deepti Sharma and Mandhana put on 30 runs together after that. Deepti getting 15 of those before Anisa Mohammed sent her packing, leaving India at 78/3, and in a spot of bother.

The experienced Harmanpreet walked in to bat with Mandhana, and steadied the ship after the initial few wickets. India’s batters had their task cut task cut out, and the left-right duo took charge.

After Mandhana completed her half-century, she started to go through the gears, playing some exquisite shots, and going over the top with great effect too. Harmanpreet, who was coming off a half-century in the previous game against NZ, settled in and was keeping the scoreboard moving at the other end.

The opener drove, pulled and cut in emphatic manner, timing the shots to perfection, completing her hundred in the 40th over with a boundary off Hayley Matthews, while Harmanpreet had completed her half-century a few overs before that.

After that, Mandhana smashed Matthews for three boundaries in an over but off the next over, she was dismissed looking to go for a big pull shot, as Selman caught her in the deep off Shamilia Connell. Harmanpreet and Mandhana put on a record 184-run stand from 174 deliveries.

Harmanpreet, who was joined by young Richa Ghosh now, was hurtling towards her century. She continued in her merry ways, completing her century in the 47th over, as India looked to finish strongly. Richa added 5 to the cause before being run out while Harmanpreet used the crease well to unsettle the bowlers at the other end.