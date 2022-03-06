Mithali Raj Becomes First Female Cricketer to Appear at Six ICC World Cups

Indian stalwart Mithali Raj added another feather to her cap as she started her sixth ICC Women's World Cup Campaign on Sunday, against Pakistan, becoming the first woman to do so.

She is also only the third cricketer– male or female– to participate in six ICC World Cups and she has ensured the record enters a new decade as former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad appeared in the first six Men's Cricket World Cups between 1975 and 1996 and Sachin Tendulkar played six beginning with the 1992 World Cup.

By the time Tendulkar's fairy-tale finish came in 2011, Mithali had already captained India at a World Cup after having made her tournament debut in 2000.