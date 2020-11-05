No Problem If BCCI Conduct Fitness Test for Rohit: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar believes that there is no harm in the BCCI conducting fitness test on Rohit Sharma. The Quint Sunil Gavaskar believes that Rohit Sharma being available for India is the most important thing. | (Photo: BCCI) Cricket Sunil Gavaskar believes that there is no harm in the BCCI conducting fitness test on Rohit Sharma.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar recently opened up about Rohit Sharma’s exclusion from the side for the Australia tour and believes that what’s important is that the right hander’s available. The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had said that they expected and hoped that Rohit would be back in the scheme of things soon. Since then, Rohit has played for the Mumbai Indians in their last league stage game in IPL 2020 in UAE, and said his hamstring was doing fine, too.

Sunil Gavaskar seems happy with the way Rohit Sharma’s fitness is shaping up and explained how BCCI’s decision to give Rohit time was a legit concern. “Whatever has transpired earlier with regards to his (Rohit) injury, keeping that aside, I would say it’s a great news for Indian cricket that Rohit Sharma is fit,” Gavaskar said on Sports Tak, adding, “Look, the concern shown by everyone collectively that there could be a rupture (if he hurries his return) is a valid one. But he looked confident. He fielded at the boundary ropes and also in the 30-yard circle.” Gavaskar, who is part of the commentary team in UAE for the IPL, also believes that there is no harm in the BCCI conducting a fitness test on the Mumbaikar.

Rohit Sharma during a training session with the Mumbai Indians.

“He played the match to show that he is fit but if BCCI wants to test his fitness again, then there is nothing wrong in it. Because they want to check if he is fully fit or not. May be, he will be monitored. Normally, when you come back from injury, you need to play a few matches as match fitness determines your fitness status,” Gavaskar said. He added: “Irrespective of how much you look fit in the nets, you are not stressed but when you have the pressure of a match, that gives an idea of how fit you are. Captain, vice-captain shouldn’t be an issue at all. The moot point is the player should be available to play and he is available.” “Twice, Rohit was asked before and after the match, and he said that he is fit and doing well. He seemed confident. So actually, there is no point going into the details of what happened earlier. Let’s talk about today, and today he is fit.”