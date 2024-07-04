Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: PM Modi Meets Indian Cricketers, Presented With Special ‘Namo’ Jersey

In Photos: PM Modi Meets Indian Cricketers, Presented With Special ‘Namo’ Jersey

In Photos: PM Narendra Modi was presented with a special jersey by the BCCI.

The Quint
Photos
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In Photos: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Indian cricketers.</p></div>
i

In Photos: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Indian cricketers.

(Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, in New Delhi.

(Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, in New Delhi.

(Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a group photograph with the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team during an interaction, in New Delhi.

(Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning Indian team, in New Delhi.

(Photo: PTI)

BCCI President Roger Binny, Secretary Jay Shah handing the NAMO Indian Jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi.

(Photo: PTI)

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja with his wife Rivaba Jadeja meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, in New Delhi.

(Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with cricketer Kuldeep yadav during a meeting with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, in New Delhi.

(Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with cricketer Virat Kohli during a meeting with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, in New Delhi.

(Photo: PTI)

