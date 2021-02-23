No Need for Ind-Pak Cricket Till There’s Terrorism in J&K: Gambhir

Till the time Pakistan stops cross-border terrorism, he said, India should not play cricket with their team. "I would have taken this stand with or without being in politics. I have always held similar views," the only Indian and one of four international cricketers to have scored hundreds in five consecutive test matches, said emphatically.

Recalling his famous run-ins with Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi, on and off the field, over Kashmir, Gambhir reiterated that he would never appreciate politicisation of the game. "Afridi's statement during the 2011 semi-final match that he wanted to win the toss for Kashmiris (actually we won that semi-final). It was a ridiculous statement. We don't talk about Pakistan's issues, so why should talk about our issues? They can deal with their problems and we can handle our own issues."

"But Afridi politicised the toss. No one appreciated that. So when we won the game I said that I wanted to dedicate it to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. My stand remains. I say things which I believe. I don't say things to make headlines. That is not something excites me," Gambhir said very firmly.