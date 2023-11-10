New Zealand's Henry Nicholls Accused of Ball Tampering

New Zealand cricketer Henry Nicholls has been accused of breaking New Zealand Cricket's code of conduct after being reported by umpires for ball-tampering in a domestic first-class match, on Friday.

Nicholls was caught brushing the ball against a helmet during a change of ends in TV footage of the Plunket Shield match between Canterbury and Auckland this week.