NZ vs Eng: New Zealand Make History With Incredible 1-Run After After Follow-On

New Zealand became just the fourth team ever to win a Test match after being forced to follow-on, as they pulled off a thrilling one-run victory over England in a classic final-day contest, here in Wellington's Basin Reserve on Tuesday, 28 February.

Pacer Neil Wagner (4/62) was the hero for the Kiwis as he had James Anderson caught behind down the leg side to clinch a famous victory for the Kiwis in the second Test at Basin Reserve.