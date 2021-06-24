New Zealand - Champions Of Test Cricket

In the end no enterprise was needed on the part of either skipper to manufacture a result.

India folded up feebly; and this paved the way for a famous New Zealand victory in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC), their first triumph in an ICC event after their victory in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2000.

Winners of the inaugural World Test Championship and therefore the overall champions of cricket -- indeed a scoop to savour for the Black Caps.