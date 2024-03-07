My Shirt Signed by Dhoni Is Still Proudly Kept in My House: Gavaskar

India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar shared his admiration for ex-India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, expressing pride in owning a shirt autographed by the iconic cricketer during last year's IPL.

Reflecting on his longstanding fandom for Dhoni, Gavaskar recounted the memorable experience of meeting MSD and cherishing the autographed memento as a prized possession.

Gavaskar said that he has always been a fan of Dhoni and admire his style of play, his attitude and behaviour on and off the field.