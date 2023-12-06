Mushfiqur Rahim Becomes First B'desh Batter To Be Given Out for Handling Ball

Veteran wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim has become the first Bangladesh Men’s batter to lose his wicket via obstructing the field in Test cricket. The incident happened during the post-lunch session of day one of the second Test against New Zealand on Wednesday.

In the 41st over, Rahim defended the ball against Kyle Jamieson and extended his right hand to keep the ball away which looked to have come out of instinct, though the ball was far from the stumps.