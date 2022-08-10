RIL Unveils Names of Two New Franchises - MI Emirates, MI Cape Town

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019RIL Unveils Names of Two New Franchises - MI Emirates, MI Cape Town

MI Emirates will be part of UAE's International League T20 and MI Cape Town will feature in the CSA T20 League.
The owners of Mumbai Indians unveiled the name and brand identity of its franchises for the UAE's International League T20 and Cricket South Africa T20 League on Wednesday. 

The owners of Mumbai Indians, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Wednesday unveiled the name and brand identity of its franchises for the UAE's International League T20 and Cricket South Africa T20 League.

The two franchises will be known as MI Emirates and MI Cape Town, the corporate house said in a press release.

While MI Emirates will be a part of the UAE's International League T20, MI Cape Town will feature in the Cricket South Africa T20 League.

Nita M Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries, said, "It gives me great pleasure to welcome 'MI Emirates' & 'MI Cape Town', the newest additions to our #Onefamily.

"For us, MI goes beyond cricket. It embodies the ability to dream, be fearless and foster a positive attitude in life. I am sure that both MI Emirates and MI Cape Town will embrace the same ethos and take MI's global cricket legacy to even greater heights."

