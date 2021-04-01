Move On from 2011; Time India Wins Another World Cup Soon: Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir isn’t one for nostalgia and believes it is time Indian cricket stop celebrating previous World Cup wins and look at winning another one sooner rather than later.

2 April, Friday, is the 10th anniversary of India winning the 2011 ODI World Cup in Mumbai against Sri Lanka, a contest where Gambhir played a decisive role with a knock of 97.

“It doesn’t feel like yesterday. Not for me at least. It’s been what, 10 years now? I am not a person who looks back too much. Obviously, it’s a proud moment but you know what, it’s time for Indian cricket to move forward. Probably, now it’s time that we win the next World Cup ASAP,” Gambhir was quoted as saying by PTI.