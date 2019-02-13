Flashback 2011 ICC WC: When Mahi’s Men Taught India to Dream Again

Co-hosted by India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the 2011 ICC World Cup was played across 13 venues and 6 weeks. Fourteen teams took part, including 4 associate nations.

India was being led by MS Dhoni who had fresh in his memory the severe backlash the team faced after their first round exit from the 2007 World Cup. Having taken over the limited-overs captaincy after the disastrous outing in West Indies, the Indian skipper had shaped his team into world-beaters since then and entered the tournament as one of the favourites.

But there were nine matches standing between Dhoni and the glory of becoming India’s only second-ever captain to lead the team to the World Cup title.

With the mighty Sachin Tendulkar, a young Virat Kohli, an in-form Yuvraj Singh, Sehwag and Gambhir in the top order, Dhoni holding fort in the middle and Zaheer and Harbhajan leading the bowling, India just lost one match in their entire campaign.

Here’s how the dream came true, in 2011.