Mayhem at Gymkhana Ground, Stampede Breaks Out in Queues for Ind vs Aus Tickets

Stampede broke out as crowd gathered in huge numbers to buy tickets for India vs Australia 3rd T20I match.
(Photo: The Quint)
Chaos erupted at Secunderabad's Gymkhana Ground on Thursday, 22 September, as cricket fans flocked in enormous numbers to buy tickets for a T20I match between India and Australia, leading to a stampede. Police had to resort to 'baton charge' to bring the situation under control.
India will be playing the third and final T20I of the ongoing three-match series against Australia at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, on Sunday, 25 September.
So far, eight people have sustained injuries, of which four are women. There were also rumours of a woman dying in the stampede, but Hyderabad Police have confirmed that there have been no cases of deaths.
As for the series, India started off on a poor note, losing the first T20I by four wickets. Batting first at Mohali’s PCA IS Bindra Stadium, the Indian batters did well to accumulate 208 runs, but the bowlers let the team down.
Australia chased the target down in 19.2 overs, and will now be looking to clinch the series even before the action moves to Hyderabad. The second T20I will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, on Friday, 23 September.
