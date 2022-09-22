Mayhem at Gymkhana Ground, Stampede Breaks Out in Queues for Ind vs Aus Tickets

Chaos erupted at Secunderabad's Gymkhana Ground on Thursday, 22 September, as cricket fans flocked in enormous numbers to buy tickets for a T20I match between India and Australia, leading to a stampede. Police had to resort to 'baton charge' to bring the situation under control.

India will be playing the third and final T20I of the ongoing three-match series against Australia at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, on Sunday, 25 September.