Chaos Prevails at Gymkhana Ground for India-Australia T20I Match Tickets

The fans alleged that they were not allowed even after they produced the identity proof. The HCA displayed a flexi at the entrance that it is not selling tickets at Gymkhana Ground on 23 and 24 September and appealed to the fans to cooperate.

The fans entered into an argument with police personnel. They were agitated over the lack of clarity on the sale of tickets. Later, a team of Paytm officials reached Gymkhana to issue physical tickets to those who had made the booking online.

Police were having a tough time controlling the huge crowd which had turned up for the tickets. Many who had not booked the tickets online were also waiting with the hope that the organisers would sell offline tickets.

The HCA has still not come out with details like the number of tickets being sold online and offline.