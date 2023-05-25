Jason Roy To Terminate England Contract for MLC Deal With Knight Riders: Report

Talking about Topley, who left IPL 2023 due to shoulder injury, signing up with the MLC depends on his rehabilitation. Interestingly, on a live-stream for Surrey last week, he said, "If you'd have asked me when I was young, I'd have said I'd love to play 100 Tests for England."

"Now, if you asked me, (I'd say) I'd love to go to as many IPLs as I can. I don't think the stigma around saying you want to play and be successful in white-ball cricket is that bad," Topley added.

For the uninitiated, the inaugural season of the MLC is set to take place from July 13-30 at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. Four of the six franchises have organisations who own IPL teams, while Cricket Victoria and Cricket New South Wales from Australia have stakes in the other two teams.