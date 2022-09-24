She'd Spit Fire Even While Bowling at Me in Nets: Mithali Pays Tribute to Jhulan

Jhulan Goswami's commitment to the game was such that she would "spit fire" even while bowling in the nets, and at the receiving end of it often was her longtime teammate and captain, Mithali Raj.

One of India's finest ever batters Mithali, who called time on a glorious career in July, on Saturday welcomed her contemporary and fast-bowling great Jhulan into the former cricketers' club.

Having shared the dressing room for close to two decades, Mithali and Jhulan saw the massive growth of women's cricket in India, shared many memorable wins and also some heartbreaking losses.