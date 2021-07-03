Mithali Raj Becomes Highest Run-Scorer in Women's International Cricket

She is the only woman cricketer to have scored over 6,000 runs and averages over 50 in ODI cricket. Charlotte is the next best in the list of ODI run-getters with 5,992 runs.

On June 26, Mithali, who was playing her 217th One-day International here at Worcester, had become only the second international cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar to complete 22 years in ODI cricket.

After failing in the one-off Test against England last month, with two and four runs in the two innings, Mithali struck half-centuries in the first two ODIs. She scored 72 in the first match in Bristol and 59 in the second at Taunton.