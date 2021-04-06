MCC Clears Quinton de Kock of Wrongdoing on ‘Fake Fielding’ Claims

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) said on Monday that South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock had not fallen foul of the laws against fake fielding during the run out of Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman in the 2nd ODI.

The MCC, which manages the laws of cricket, said that it is up to the umpires to decide if there was a willful attempt from the fielder to deceive the batsman.

"Law 41.5.1 states: It is unfair for any fielder willfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball," said the MCC in a statement.