England Women's Cricket Team Take 2-0 Lead in ODI Series vs India

All-rounder Sophia Dunkley, who earlier this month became the first Black woman to play Test cricket for England, hammered an unbeaten 73 off 81 deliveries and shared an undefeated 92-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Katherine Brunt (33 not out) to help England's women's team beat India by five wickets in the second ODI in Bristol. The win helped the hosts take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series.

England women had won the first ODI by eight wickets.