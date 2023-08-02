Experiments in WI ODIs Help India Find Answers, but to the Wrong Question Paper

Firstly – The format, ODIs, perhaps currently has the lowest appeal of all three among the fans. Secondly – The opposition, West Indies, could not even make it to the World Cup, and had recently lost to Scotland and the Netherlands. Lastly – Owing to the vast difference between the two time zones, matches were likely to end past midnight.

These three factors’ amalgamation meant the three-match ODI series between India and West Indies could easily have been a drab, non-stimulating, and nondescript affair. In such a scenario, the Indian think tank emerged as the messiah for the broadcasters. Or, to be specific, the series of experiments carried out by the think tank.