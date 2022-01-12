Navdeep Saini and Jayant Yadav Added to India Squad for South Africa ODIs

Navdeep Saini
With Washington Sundar ruled out of the ODI series in South Africa due to a COVID-19 positive test, the Indian team have added Jayant Yadav to the squad.
The BCCI have also named Navdeep Saini as an addition to the ODI squad as Mohammed Siraj is recovering from a hamstring injury from the second Test against South Africa.
South Africa and India will play three ODIs on 19, 21 and 23 January.
The Indian team is being captained by KL Rahul with the newly appointed white-ball captain Rohit Sharma out of action due to an injury. Ace all rounder Ravindra Jadeja too isn’t part of the squad due to injury.
“Team India off-spinner Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the forthcoming ODI series against South Africa after testing positive for COVID-19 during the camp in Bengaluru. Sundar was supposed to travel to Cape Town with the ODI members on Wednesday and join the rest of the squad ahead of the ODI series starting January 19th.”
“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jayant Yadav as replacement for Sundar,” the BCCI statement read.
“The Committee also added fast bowler Navdeep Saini to the ODI squad as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj who is still recovering from his hamstring injury that he sustained in the 2nd Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.”
Saini last played an ODI for India on the tour of Sri Lanka, where a second string side travelled as the majority of the players were in England for a Test tour.
India’s ODI squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.
