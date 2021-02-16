Kuldeep Dismisses Foakes; India Need 3 Wickets to Win Post Lunch

As expected India’s spinners were bowling most of the overs on the morning of Day 4, and not surprisingly it was Ashwin with a couple of telling blows early on.

Dan Lawrence’s 53-ball innings ended with a stumping while batting on 26. Ashwin’s delivery went through his legs and straight into a waiting Rishabh Pant’s gloves, who was quick to remove the bails as Lawrence was found short of his crease.

Ben Stokes and Joe Root then offered some resistance were extremely watchful against some very probing bowling by India.

Stokes, who looked quite uncomfortable against Ashwin, was the next to fall a couple of overs after the drinks break. Looking to defend, Stokes edged it towards gully where Virat Kohli took a sharp catch to give India their fifth wicket. Stokes batted 51 deliveries for his 8 before being dismissed.

Ollie Pope, who was looking to score quickly to release some pressure, swept Axar but could not connect well enough, allowing Ishant Sharma to complete an easy catch at square-leg. Pope was dismissed for 12 leaving England in a fair bit of trouble on Day 4.

Within minutes the situation worsened for England as Ben Foakes was dismissed for 2 as he tried to sweep Kuldeep Yadav and gave Axar Patel a simple catch at square-leg as the last act of the first session.

India picked 4 wickets in the morning session and need 3 more to wrap a resounding win.

India then knocked out openers Dom Sibley (3) and Rory Burns (25) as well as night-watchman Jack Leach (0) to set England back in chase of 482. England are still 429 runs adrift.