Lisa Sthalekar Angry With BCCI’s Treatment for Veda Krishnamurthy 

"Whilst not selecting Veda for the upcoming series may be justified from their point of view. What angers me the most is that as a contracted player, she has not received any communication from BCCI, just to even check how she is coping," Sthalekar tweeted.

Sthalekar also called for a strong players' association in India, like they have in Australia, to look after cricketers.

"A true association should deeply care about the players that play the game, not focus solely on just the game at any cost. So disappointed. As a past player, the ACA [Australian Cricketers' Association] have reached out daily to see how we are and provided all kinds of services," said Sthalekar in her post.

"If there was a need for players' association in India, surely it is now. The stress, anxiety, fear and grief that many players have experienced through this pandemic will take its toll on them as individuals and inadvertently affect the game."