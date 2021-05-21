Kuldeep and I Could Play Together When Hardik Was Bowling: Chahal

Pandya had to be stretchered off the field with a back injury in a match against Pakistan which was followed by a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

He had only started bowling again after the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) last year and is yet to play a Test match since September 2018.

Kuldeep and Chahal were developing as a lethal spin pair before the 2019 World Cup but they have hardly played a match together since the tournament, with the former's appearances for the Indian team going on a nosedive.

"Kuldeep and I played 50-50 matches in any series. Sometimes, he would play 3 matches of a five-match series, sometimes I would get the chance. The team combination is needed, 11 players make a team and 'Kul-cha' was not making it. We were there till Hardik was there, we were also given chances. The need of the team was to have an all-rounder at No. 7 position. I am happy even if I am not playing but the team is winning," Chahal added.