Kohli, Root Face Different Tests of Captaincy in Test Series

England batsman and opener Rory Burns said that Root leads from the front and the way he batted was a lesson.

"He leads from the front, you have just seen from this Test series. Some of the highlights or sessions I saw, it was pretty incredible to see him go about his business. Leader by example. Easy bloke to follow," said Burns who had missed the tour of Sri Lanka but will open in India.

However, unlike Kohli, who will lead a settled batting unit at home, Root may have to take the burden of scoring on himself as the England top three is inexperienced in these conditions and isn't settled as yet.

England are also following a rotation policy as a result of which Jonny Bairstow returned home after the series in Sri Lanka and will not be available for the first two Tests.