Kohli Donates 6.77 Lakh for Treatment of Former Cricketer’s Mother

Yadav, while speaking to Sportstar, said she was in awe of Kohli's "spontaneous gesture." "Honestly, I was amazed at his spontaneous gesture. Such a great gesture from such a great cricketer," Vidya said.

She also thanked India fielding coach R Sridhar, who had tagged Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari in his tweet, urging the duo to contribute to the cause. "I am also grateful to the Indian fielding coach R. Sridhar who also took up the issue with Kohli," Vidya added.



Moreover, the HCA Apex Council has sanctioned Rs 3 Lakhs for the same and pledges to release another Rs 2 Lakhs soon.