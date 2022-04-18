KL Rahul’s Tryst With Superstardom Starts Now

The only thing going in KL Rahul’s favour is that when he is fit, he is a certainty in all three formats at varying positions. He can open in Tests, bat in the middle-order in ODIs and play as a floater in T20Is. What’s more, like the senior Rahul (Dravid), he can keep wickets too. So that’s a bonus which KL Rahul should learn to encash on.

In fact, for much of 2020 before the pandemic struck, KL Rahul was India’s chosen white-ball keeper. He kept and played in the middle-order in the ODIs, while in T20Is he opened. So he offered Kohli and Shastri a bit of flexibility.

But that changed after the Australia tour when Pant stole a march following the Gabba run fest. Rahul watched all that from the sidelines because he was not part of the XI first owing to combination and then due to an injury.

He is now hoping to make the most of the coming 12 months which could be a chaotic period in Indian cricket. A period where a lot could change in all three formats. Indian cricket lives and dies by World Cups.

In the next 20 months there are two World Cups. One later this year in Australia in the T20 format and then at home in the 50 over format. KL Rahul will be well aware that a loss in either tournament could mean that he could be catapulted into a full-time leadership role because of his presence in all three formats.