Kiren Rijiju & Jay Shah Break Bubble, Touch Equipment With No Mask

On 24 February India faced England in the historic day-night Test at the Moreta Stadium. The Moreta Stadium, with a capacity to hold 1,32,000 viewers, is the largest stadium in the world and offers world-class facilities. However, facilities of the stadium come under the ‘bio-bubble’ zone and the use of of these facilities are restricted to players, support staff, and match officials.

On 23 February, 24-hours prior to the Test match between India and England, Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju and BCCI secretary Jay Shah were seen breaking the bio-bubble and entering the dressing room, where they touched the equipment without wearing a face mask.