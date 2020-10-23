Cricket Legend Kapil Dev Suffers Heart Attack, Now Out of Danger

Fortis hospital, in its statement to ANI, said the 61-year-old is expected to get discharged in a couple of days. The Quint According to media reports, former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev has suffered a heart attack and is currently hospitalised in Delhi. | (Photo: IANS) Cricket Fortis hospital, in its statement to ANI, said the 61-year-old is expected to get discharged in a couple of days.

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack in the early hours of Friday morning, Fortis hospital, where he is being treated, has confirmed. A close associate of the former cricketer also confirmed to The Quint that he is out of danger. The hospital, in its statement, also said the 61-year-old is expected to get discharged in a couple of days. “Cricketer Kapil Dev came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23 October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of night,” Fortis Escorts said in their statement. India’s cricket fraternity has been posting messages for the legend on Twitter wishing him a speedy recovery.

What is an Angioplasty? Often what leads to a heart attack is a coronary artery disease where the arteries in the heart become narrowed or blocked due to a build up of cholesterol or plaque, according to Medline Plus. This means less blood can flow through them and therefore the heart muscle doesn't get enough oxygen. Often this leads to chest pain (angina) or a heart attack. Angioplasty is a medical procedure to restore the blood flow in your coronary arteries.