Bairstow's Century Like "Brian Lara's Cricket on Cheat Mode": Alastair Cook

England legend Alastair Cook has compared teammate Jonny Bairstow's blitzkrieg in the second Test that saw the 32-year-old plunder 136 runs off 92 balls, to West Indies legend Brian Lara's cricket on 'cheat mode'.

Bairstow came at a time when England had suffered a top-order collapse, with Zak Crawley (0) and both first-innings centurions, Ollie Pope (18) and Joe Root (3), back in the dressing room. But Bairstow changed the complexion of the game with his seven maximums and 14 boundaries, hit at a strike rate of nearly 148.