Gaikwad, Harshal & Chahal Shine as India Win by 48 Runs Against South Africa

While Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller tried to rebuild, India’s bowlers kept it tight, resulting in pressure building on the batters. One over into the second half of the innings, Harshal’s beautifully bowled slower one dismissed the big-hitting Miller for 3, as Gaikwad took a good catch.

Klaasen had Wayne Parnell for company as they looked to stay in it in the final phase of the game. India though had the trump card of another over from Chahal. Klaasen, the only hope for SA at this point in the game, had to take on the bowlers after a 29-run stand with Parnell which saw him get to 29, the batter decided to go for it against Chahal. And it did not work out too well for him, as the spinner’s guile bamboozled him while he attempted to clear the ropes. Klassen on 29 gave it the kitchen sink but was caught at extra cover by Axar, as Chahal picked his third and finished his spell with that over.

Chahal, who had been under the pump, finished with figures of 3/20 and SA needed more than 15 runs an over in the final five. India had won the crucial middle overs phase and Avesh Khan then conceded 8 in the next before walking off with a knock on his hand while fielding of his own bowling. Parnell and Rabada weren’t letting go just yet.