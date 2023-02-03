India’s 2007 T20 WC Star, Joginder Sharma Retires From International Cricket

"I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the BCCI wicket Association Chennai Super Kings and the Haryana government to all my teammates coaches Mentors and support staff absolute privilege to have played with you all for helping turn my dream into reality."

"To all cricket fans that have supported me through the ups and downs of International sport: I will forever cherish the moments I spent with you all. Your support has always been a source of motivation for me," the former cricketer wrote.

"Lastly, I would like to thank my family and friends for their conditional love and support throughout my career they have been my backbones and without them, I would not have been able to achieve what I have today," he further added.