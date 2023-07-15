I Will Express Myself Freely: Jitesh Sharma on India Call-Up for Asian Games

Jitesh Sharma has been selected for India's Asian Games 2022 campaign.
(Photo: Instagram/jiteshsharma_)
After an incredible campaign in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), Jitesh Sharma has received a much-awaited call-up in the Indian cricket team, for the upcoming Asian Games 2022. The team for the Hangzhou event was announced on Friday, 14 July, with Jitesh featuring in the 15-strong squad.
Speaking exclusively to The Quint on his selection, the 29-year-old said “I am very delighted to have made it to the Indian team. This is a feeling which can’t be described in words. I worked really hard for this, and thankfully, it happened.”
In a previous interaction with The Quint, the wicketkeeper-batter had revealed that despite his soaring popularity after his successful stint with Punjab Kings in the IPL, his family believes in living a modest lifestyle, so as to not let fame affect his performance.
Having scored 543 runs in his last two IPL expeditions, most of which have come whilst batting as a finisher, expectations are high from the batter. Jitesh, however, has not set any goals for himself for the Asian Games.
Whilst Jitesh had previously been a part of the Indian team as an injury substitute for Sanju Samson, he is yet to make his international debut. Speaking about how he is planning to prepare himself for the occasion, the player said “I am currently in the Vidarbha camp for the upcoming Ranji Trophy and domestic season. I’m practicing with both the red ball and the white ball, to keep myself prepared for every occasion. Currently, my sole focus is on my fitness and my training. The Asian Games is still a long time away, so I am not really thinking much about it now.”
Asian Games 2022 will run from 23 September to 8 October. With the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup also scheduled to be held at the same time, a second-string team has been named for the Asian Games, to be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad.
India men's squad for Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)
Standby players: Yash Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, B Sai Sudarsan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)