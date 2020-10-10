Javed Miandad Concerned About Future of Cricket in Pakistan

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad has expressed his concern regarding the future of country's cricket, saying the foundation of the sport has been ripped out and replaced which, according to him, does not happen anywhere in the world. "I do not want to intrude in the workings in the PCB. Whatever the board is doing, time will clear if it is right or wrong. I hope things turn out well," Miandad said on Friday as per Cricket Pakistan.

“In the last 20 years, cricket has not been played the way it is being played currently. Throughout the world, they never change their foundation in the way cricket is played. They fine-tune it.” Javed Miandad

Miandad, who played 124 Tests and 233 ODIs for Pakistan, further said throughout his career he played his cricket with dignity. "I played cricket with dignity. Everyone knows that. Even if people don't agree with that, I don't care. People give me love and respect which is my income. People here are envious and hypocritical. Every player is like a kid and I wish them the best of luck," he said. Earlier, the 63-year-old had lashed out at his former teammate Imran Khan, saying the current Pakistan Prime Minister has ruined cricket in the country. In a video on his YouTube channel, Miandad had said that Imran has ruined the state of affairs of cricket in Pakistan by appointing officials in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) who have zero knowledge of the sport.